Who is Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, Theranos COO Accused of Defrauding Investors, Patients

Ramesh Balwani, the former chief operating officer (COO) of biotech startup Theranos, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Wednesday on charges of 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He previously was in a relationship with Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who claimed that her startup developed machines and tests that could detect illnesses with a few drops of blood.

The tale of Theranos was an example of Silicon Valley’s ambition and hype running amok.

According to Elizabeth Holmes, Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani was a controlling force within Theranos. Jeffrey Schenk, an assistant US attorney and lead prosecutor, told Judge Edward Davila of US District Court for the Northern District of California that Balwani should face a stricter sentence because he endangered the lives of several patients.

Ramesh Balwani was born in Pakistan’s Sindh Province in 1965 and attended the Aitchison College in Lahore. He later moved to India as his parents found it difficult to raise him in a Muslim-majority nation since they were Hindus, his lawyers told news agencies.

He studied computer science at the University of Texas in 1987 and received a bachelor’s degree in information systems in 1997.

Balwani made a fortune for himself when he cashed out his ecommerce startup CommerceBid at the height of the dot-com boom earning a reported $40 million payout. Holmes was 18 and he was 37 when they met and in 2003 Theranos was launched. Balwani invested $4.6 million in Theranos in 2009.

A report by MoneyControl said that Balwani worked for Lotus Software and Microsoft. He was once married to Keiko Fujimoto, the Japanese artist, who he divorced in 2002.

The matter came into public view when The Wall Street Journal exposed that Theranos’ tests did not work as advertised in 2015. Balwani left the company in 2016 and also split with Holmes. Theranos closed down in 2018.

The jury found Balwani guilty and the Judge Davila pointed out that since Balwani had found success through his ventures earlier and was experienced in matters related to businesses and commerce, he should have considered before taking several key decisions at Theranos.

“This was a successful business. The idea was strong. (But when problems at Theranos arose Balwani) chose to go forward with deception,” Davila was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

Balwani’s prosecutors claimed that Holmes deserved a tough sentence as she was the face of Theranos but evidence collected against him showed he was deeply involved in Theranos and was aware of its problems.

He created and led the lab. He created financial projections, presided over personnel issues and also led many meetings with investors, the New York Times said in its report.

It remains unclear as to when he changed his name to Sunny but documents show that he was co-authoring patents as Sunny.

According to a separate report by the Cut, Balwani was criticised for his management style and some said he created a “caustic atmosphere” at the startup.

Balwani also faced criticism from within the company because he did not have any background knowledge regarding the running of a lab and despite that he ran the lab like he was running the lab from a business perspective.

He also hid that he was in a relationship with Holmes from investors and it was Holmes who admitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that they were in a relationship in 2017.

Balwani’s prosecutors said they would challenge the ruling and his lawyers requested that their client be assigned to a minimum-security satellite camp in Lompoc, California.

