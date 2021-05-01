world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»World»WHO Lists Anti-Covid Moderna Vaccine for Emergency Use
1-MIN READ

WHO Lists Anti-Covid Moderna Vaccine for Emergency Use

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the COVID-19 at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the COVID-19 at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)

The listing procedure helps countries unable to assess a vaccine's effectiveness themselves have access as quickly as possible and allow the Covax vaccine sharing scheme and other partners to distribute it to poorer countries.

The World Health Organization on Friday said it had listed the anti-Covid-19 Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

The listing procedure helps countries unable to assess a vaccine’s effectiveness themselves have access as quickly as possible and allow the Covax vaccine sharing scheme and other partners to distribute it to poorer countries.

The US vaccine is the fifth jab to earn WHO’s emergency listing.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine on 18 December 2020 and a marketing authorisation valid throughout the European Union was granted by the European Medicines Agency on 6 January 2021.

RELATED NEWS

WHO said in a statement that its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) had found the Moderna vaccine to have an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

The other vaccines listed for emergency use by WHO are Pfizer BioNTech; AstraZeneca; Serum Institute of India; and Janssen.

Moderna on Thursday said it expected to produce up to three billion doses of its vaccine in 2022 through new funding commitments to boost supply at manufacturing sites in Europe and the US.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:May 01, 2021, 08:30 IST