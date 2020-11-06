News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

WHO Looking At Biosecurity In Other Countries After Danish COVID-19 Mink Outbreak

The World Health Organization said on Friday it was looking at biosecurity in countries where there are mink farms after Denmark ordered a nationwide cull of the animals due to a widespread coronavirus outbreak among them.

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Friday it was looking at biosecurity in countries where there are mink farms after Denmark ordered a nationwide cull of the animals due to a widespread coronavirus outbreak among them.

Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19, told a WHO news briefing in Geneva that the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was “a concern”. The risk was much lower in animals other than mink, a second WHO expert said.

“We are working with regional offices… where there are mink farms, and looking at biosecurity and to prevent spillover events,” van Kerkhove said.

  • First Published: November 06, 2020, 17:03 IST
