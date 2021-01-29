WHO Mission In Wuhan To Continue Field Work At Weekend - Spokeswoman

GENEVA: The World Health Organization mission in Wuhan is to continue its investigative work into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus over the weekend, with contacts limited to visits organised by Chinese hosts due to health restrictions, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris, asked whether weekend visits were planned to the seafood market in the central Chinese city – where the first cases were detected in Dec. 2019 – and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told a news briefing in Geneva: “Yes, those places are on the list I understand.”

She later clarified that she had no specific timing for those visits.

