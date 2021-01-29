WHO Mission In Wuhan To Continue Field Work At Weekend - Spokeswoman
The World Health Organization mission in Wuhan is to continue its investigative work into the origins of the SARSCoV2 virus over the weekend, with contacts limited to visits organised by Chinese hosts due to health restrictions, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris, asked whether weekend visits were planned to the seafood market in the central Chinese city – where the first cases were detected in Dec. 2019 – and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told a news briefing in Geneva: “Yes, those places are on the list I understand.”
She later clarified that she had no specific timing for those visits.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor