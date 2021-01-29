News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»WHO Mission In Wuhan To Continue Field Work At Weekend - Spokeswoman
1-MIN READ

WHO Mission In Wuhan To Continue Field Work At Weekend - Spokeswoman

WHO Mission In Wuhan To Continue Field Work At Weekend - Spokeswoman

The World Health Organization mission in Wuhan is to continue its investigative work into the origins of the SARSCoV2 virus over the weekend, with contacts limited to visits organised by Chinese hosts due to health restrictions, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

GENEVA: The World Health Organization mission in Wuhan is to continue its investigative work into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus over the weekend, with contacts limited to visits organised by Chinese hosts due to health restrictions, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris, asked whether weekend visits were planned to the seafood market in the central Chinese city – where the first cases were detected in Dec. 2019 – and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told a news briefing in Geneva: “Yes, those places are on the list I understand.”

She later clarified that she had no specific timing for those visits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...