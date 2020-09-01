'Recipe for Disaster': WHO Chief Warns against Reopening Too Quickly Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
File photo of Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters)
Tedros cited four key points that countries, communities and individuals should focus on: preventing & amplifying events; as the virus thrives on clusters; protecting vulnerable groups; people taking steps individually to protect themselves; and finding, isolating, testing and caring for cases, while tracing and quarantining their contacts.
The head of the World Health Organization is warning that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a “recipe for disaster.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advises that “the more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up,” and insists that countries that are serious about opening up must also be serious about suppressing transmission. “This may seem like an impossible balance, but it's not,” he told reporters in Geneva.
Tedros cited four key points that countries, communities and individuals should focus on: preventing “amplifying events” – as the virus thrives on clusters; protecting vulnerable groups; people taking steps individually to protect themselves; and finding, isolating, testing and caring for cases, while tracing and quarantining their contacts.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f4baf7c7c39367400fa8058
[youtube_id] => j8negYILvOw
[title] => India Records World's Highest Single-Day Rise In Covid-19 Cases
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f4b67fdebd381740654d92a
[youtube_id] => UkcvV0nrzsI
[title] => Top Health Experts On COVID Curve, Reinfection & Vaccine | Virus TO Vaccine | CNN News18
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=coronavirus%2Ccovid-19%2CGeneva%2Cpandemic%2CTedros+Adhanom+Ghebreyesus&publish_min=2020-08-29T06:54:00.000Z&publish_max=2020-09-01T06:54:00.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)