WHO Reports 65 Staff Infections Since Pandemic Began

WHO Reports 65 Staff Infections Since Pandemic Began

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday there had been 65 coronavirus infections among its staff worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday there had been 65 coronavirus infections among its staff worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

“We have had some cases last week that associated with each other … all are doing well, all have had mild (symptoms) or (are) asymptomatic,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a virtual briefing.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday marked his return from quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus in early November.

  • First Published: November 16, 2020, 23:06 IST
