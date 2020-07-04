WORLD

1-MIN READ

WHO Reports Record Daily Increase in Global Coronavirus Cases, Up More than 2,12,000

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) puts a swab sample into a vial at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India July 4, 2020. (REUTERS)

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 11:37 PM IST
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

