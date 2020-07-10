WHO Reports Record Daily Increase of 2,28,000 Global Coronavirus Cases
FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, a health worker wearing protective gear prepares to take swab samples from people queuing in their cars to test for the coronavirus at a drive-through COVID-19 screening center at Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt. Coronavirus infections are surging in the country of 100 million, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. The government has scaled up testing within all general hospitals and ordered private companies to churn out face masks and other gear for front-line health workers. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 212,326 on July 4. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 555,000 people in seven months.