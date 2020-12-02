News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

WHO Reviewing Pfizer Vaccine For Possible Emergency Listing - Statement

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it had received data from Pfizer and BioNTech on the COVID19 vaccine and was reviewing it for "possible listing for emergency use", a benchmark for countries to authorise national use.

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it had received data from Pfizer and BioNTech on the COVID-19 vaccine and was reviewing it for “possible listing for emergency use”, a benchmark for countries to authorise national use.

Referring to Britain’s regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, it said in a statement to Reuters: “WHO is also in discussions with MHRA on the possibility of accessing some of the information from their assessment, which could expedite WHO’s emergency listing”.

Britain approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe to become the West’s first country to formally endorse a shot it said should reach the most vulnerable people early next week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published:
