WHO Says 180-plus Countries Including China Committed to Covid-19 Vaccine Effort

Representative image.

That figure, which WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan updated during a media call, is an increase from the 170 countries including China that were announced on Friday by the GAVI vaccine alliance, which is working with the WHO on the COVAX financing facility.

More than 180 countries have committed to participate in the World Health Organization's (WHO) effort to finance COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries, the group's chief scientist said on Monday.

