WHO Says Airborne Transmission of Coronavirus Can Occur During Medical Procedures

A child lies on a bed at Mofid children's hospital, where children suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)

WHO said some outbreak reports related to indoor crowded spaces have suggested the possibility of aerosol transmission, combined with droplet transmission, such as during choir practice, in restaurants or fitness classes.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus can occur during medical procedures that generate aerosols.

The agency said some outbreak reports related to indoor crowded spaces have suggested the possibility of aerosol transmission, combined with droplet transmission, such as during choir practice, in restaurants or in fitness classes.

The WHO on Tuesday acknowledged "emerging evidence" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease spread.

