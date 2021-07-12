CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» World» WHO Says Countries Should Not Order Covid-19 Boosters While Others Still Need Vaccines
1-MIN READ

WHO Says Countries Should Not Order Covid-19 Boosters While Others Still Need Vaccines

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said deaths were again rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the infectious Delta variant was becoming dominant, and many countries had yet to receive enough vaccine doses to protect their health workers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 12, 2021, 20:41 IST