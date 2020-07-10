WHO Says Eradication of New Coronavirus is Unlikely in Current Situation
People walk near Zocalo Square during the gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Dr Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, said by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown".