1-MIN READ

WHO Says Eradication of New Coronavirus is Unlikely in Current Situation

People walk near Zocalo Square during the gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Dr Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, said by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown".

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated.

"In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus," he told an online briefing from Geneva.

He said that, by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown".

