WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WHO Says Important to Use Dexamethasone Only for Serious Coronavirus Cases

A pharmacist displays an ampoule of Dexamethasone at the Erasme Hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)

A pharmacist displays an ampoule of Dexamethasone at the Erasme Hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)

The head of the World Health Organizations's emergencies programme said it's "exceptionally important in these cases that the drug is reserved for severely ill and critical patients who can benefit from this clearly".

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 10:08 PM IST
Share this:

It is important to reserve use of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment only of serious cases of COVID-19, for which it has been shown to have a benefit, the head of the World Health Organizations's emergencies programme said on Wednesday.

"It's exceptionally important in these cases that the drug is reserved for severely ill and critical patients who can benefit from this clearly," Mike Ryan told a briefing.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading