WHO Says It's Not Over until There is No Virus Anywhere in The World

A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO). (Reuters)

Some countries have seen "upticks" in COVID-19 cases as lockdowns ease, and populations must continue to protect themselves against the coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

  • Reuters GENEVA
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
"On upticks, yes we have seen in countries around the world - I'm not talking specifically about Europe - when the lockdowns ease, when the social distancing measures ease, people sometimes interpret this as 'OK, it's over'," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

"It's not over. It's not over until there is no virus anywhere in the world," she said, adding that U.S. protesters must also take precautions when gathering.


