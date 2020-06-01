WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WHO Seeks Good Ties with US Despite Donald Trump's Exit Move

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Trump said on Friday he would cut ties with the WHO, accusing it of becoming a puppet of China during the global coronavirus crisis.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 9:36 PM IST
Share this:

World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised on Monday the United States' "immense" contribution to global health and urged a continuation of good ties despite President Donald Trump's move to quit the U.N. body.

Trump said on Friday he would cut ties with the WHO, accusing it of becoming a puppet of China during the global coronavirus crisis.

Asked about health risks during protests in the United States, another WHO official, epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, told the same briefing that close contact could heighten the risk of spreading the COVID-19 disease.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading