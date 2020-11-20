News18 Logo

WHO Suspends Remdesivir From List Of Medicines

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Friday it has suspended Gilead’s remdesivir from its so-called prequalification list, an official list of medicines used as a benchmark for procurement by developing countries, after issuing guidance against its use in hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

“Yes we have suspended it from the PQ (prequalification list),” Tarik Jasarevic said in an emailed response to Reuters. “The suspension is a signal to countries that WHO, in compliance with the treatment guidelines, does not recommend countries procure the drug for COVID.”

He added that the WHO was not aware that any international procurers were providing the drug to low- and middle-income countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  First Published: November 20, 2020, 18:57 IST
