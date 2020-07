A team of WHO (World Health Organisation) is set to visit China next week to investigate the origins of the virus and its spread to human beings, reports ANI. It quoted Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist, as saying that a "thorough investigation" needs to be done into the origins of the virus.

She said that the WHO has been working with the Chinese government for the visit. "A team is going to China next week to investigate the origins of the virus," Swaminathan told ANI.