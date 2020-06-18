WORLD

WHO Testing Interim Data From Coronavirus Trial on HIV Drugs

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

This comes after the WHO on Wednesday stopped testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients, after studies indicated it showed no benefit in patients.

  • Reuters Geneva
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
The World Health Organization is looking at interim data from its large multi-country trial of the combination of HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir to treat COVID-19 patients, the U.N. agency's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.

Her comments come after the WHO on Wednesday stopped testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients, after studies indicated it showed no benefit in those who have the disease. She said more study was needed to see whether hydroxchloroquine could prevent infection.

