WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WHO to Launch 'Landmark Collaboration' to Share Covid-19 Drugs, Tests and Vaccines

File photo of Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters)

File photo of Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters)

The Geneva-based agency said the initiative with partners aims to make technologies against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus "accessible to everyone who needs them, worldwide".

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
Share this:

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) said it would announce a "landmark collaboration" on Friday to speed development of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

The Geneva-based agency, in a brief statement issued late on Thursday, said the initiative with partners aims to make technologies against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus "accessible to everyone who needs them, worldwide", but gave no details.

The GAVI vaccine alliance, Gates Foundation and Global Fund are among traditional large donors to the U.N. agency, in addition to its 194 member states.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on April 6 that he planned to announce an initiative to accelerate the research, development and production of vaccines and also design mechanisms for equitable distribution.

"WHO is committed to ensuring that as medicines and vaccines are developed they're shared equitably with all countries and people," Tedros said at the time.

"While we're looking for vaccines, unless we break the barriers to equitable distribution of the products, whether it's vaccines or therapeutics, we will have a problem, so we need to address the problem ahead of time," he said.

"There should not be a divide between the haves and the have-nots." Tedros also praised Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvadaro for a proposal to create a voluntary pool of rights to tests, drugs and vaccines with free access or licensing on "reasonable and affordable terms for all countries."

"Tedros supports equitable access," a European diplomat told Reuters on Thursday. "The big challenge, apparently, will not be the development of a vaccine but then how to ensure broad roll-out for everybody."

The initiative is expected to include a stockpile for use in poor countries, such as the WHO currently has for influenza vaccines should a flu virus evolve into a pandemic.

During the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009, there were bottlenecks in regulatory processes and vaccine yields were lower than expected, a subsequent WHO review found. There was criticism that distribution of vaccines was not equitable as wealthier countries were able to purchase more.

Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental coronavirus drug failed its first randomized clinical trial, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, but the drugmaker said the results from the study in China was inconclusive as it was terminated early.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres