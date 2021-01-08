News18 Logo

world

WHO Urges Countries to Stop Making Bilateral Deals for Covid-19 Vaccines

The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) are pictured during the World Health Assembly (WHA) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked countries that have booked excess vaccine doses to 'donate and release them to Covax immediately'.

The WHO on Friday urged countries to stop making bilateral deals for Covid-19 vaccines and, if they have signed contracts for more than they need, to release them to the globally-shared Covax programme.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked countries that have booked excess vaccine doses to "donate and release them to Covax immediately", adding: "Stop making bilateral deals at the expense of Covax."


