1-MIN READ
WHO Urges Countries to Stop Making Bilateral Deals for Covid-19 Vaccines
The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) are pictured during the World Health Assembly (WHA) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
The WHO on Friday urged countries to stop making bilateral deals for Covid-19 vaccines and, if they have signed contracts for more than they need, to release them to the globally-shared Covax programme.
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked countries that have booked excess vaccine doses to "donate and release them to Covax immediately", adding: "Stop making bilateral deals at the expense of Covax."