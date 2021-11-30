CHANGE LANGUAGE
WHO Urges 'Rational' Measures Against Omicron Covid Variant

Scientists discovered the new variant with a 'very unusual constellation of mutations' on November 23. (Image: Reuters)

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they will call on all member-states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures.

The World Health Organisation called Tuesday for countries to keep calm and take “rational" measures in response to the new, fast-spreading Covid variant Omicron, which has sparked global panic.

“We call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to countries.

“We still have more questions than answers about the effect of Omicron on transmission, the severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines," he added.

first published:November 30, 2021, 19:27 IST