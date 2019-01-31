LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Who Wants Trump to Be President? God Does, Says White House

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and that she thinks he wanted Donald Trump to become president.

AFP

Updated:January 31, 2019, 7:24 AM IST
Who Wants Trump to Be President? God Does, Says White House
File image of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump has plenty of detractors, but for spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, he has support from above.

"I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president," Sanders says in an interview to be aired by the Christian Broadcasting Network.

CBN journalist David Brody tweeted Sanders' claim after the interview was taped.

Trump, a Republican, has strong backing from the politically influential US evangelical movement, which early on decided to overlook multiple lurid reports regarding his private life.

