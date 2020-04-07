WORLD

1-MIN READ

WHO Warns against Easing Coronavirus Measures Too Early

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland on February 6, 2020. (REUTERS)

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland on February 6, 2020. (REUTERS)

It's similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications, a WHO spokesperson said.

  • Reuters GENEVA
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
The World Health Organization has no blanket recommendation for countries and regions for easing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged them not to lift them too early, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again," said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing.

It's similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications, a WHO spokesperson said.

