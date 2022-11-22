Who will be Pakistan's Next Army Chief? Asim Munir, Azhar Abbas Among Top Contenders: Govt Sources

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired two important meetings on Tuesday to discuss key appointments in the Army, including the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS). According to top government sources, the names will be finalised by November 24 — ahead of General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s retirement on November 29.

So far, Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Nauman Mehmood and Azhar Abbas are the top contenders for the COAS post, according to government sources.

Asim Munir is the senior most among the lot. Abbas is regarded as the India expert in the Pakistani Army, while Nauman Mehmood belongs to Baloch Regiment and is the president of the National Defence University.

Sharif met top military leaders including General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Another meeting was conducted with defence minister Khawaja Asif and chiefs of security agencies. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Ahmed Khan and finance minister Ishaq Dar were also present in the meeting.

The PM will choose the new COAS after consultations, the defense minister, Khawaja Asif had said.

The appointment of Army chief holds significant power in influencing the politics of the country, particularly foreign and defence policies.

Meanwhile, the defence minister had warned the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former PM Imran Khan that the government would deal with them after the new Army Chief is selected.

He made the remarks on the floor of the Pakistan National Assembly, according to news agency ANI.

News18 had earlier reported that Imran Khan’s PTI wants the announcement of date for early elections in the country, owning to political and economic instability in the country. announcement of the date for early elections. If the government agrees, then the PTI will be willing to re-join Parliament for a dialogue on the electoral framework.

Ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has approached PTI for talks on holding early elections likely before June 2023, the former ruling party wants polls in February-March, sources added.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said President Alvi will not block Prime Minister’s Advice on COAS appointment, and the PTI will not have any objection on it.

“We are hopeful all matters will be done smoothly; we only want early elections,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Read all the Latest News here