Twitter accounts following the Russian media coverage of the war in Ukraine, over the past week have been discussing pro-Putin Russian television presenter Vladimir Solovyov.

Vladimir Solovyov, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, went on a tirade while hosting his radio and television program and questioned why the Russian forces were not striking Berlin or the United Kingdom.

Solovyov while hosting Polniy Kontakt (Full Contact) on radio and his evening show Russia 1 channel highlighted that Russia should make preemptive strikes against its ‘enemies.’

Journalist Julia Davis in a tweet shared a video where the TV anchor where he is seen shouting at his own production team after going on a rant criticising Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Europe visit.

Zelensky visited the UK and met with European Union leaders last week where he appealed for more arms to counter Russia’s so-called military operation against Ukraine.

Top Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov couldn't be more furious: he is enraged about Zelensky's trip to Europe, deliveries of Western weapons, comments from viewers and even his own production team. Watch Solovyov unravel:https://t.co/hQgYSRutJW— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 11, 2023

The TV anchor said that Russia should change its doctrine and make preemptive strikes and said if Russian forces can bomb Donbass everyday, can they also not bomb Berlin.

He said Russia should respond more fiercely to attacks on cities Rostov-on-Don and Belgorod and highlighted that if the UK delivers jets to Ukraine then it could strike more Russian cities.

“You can bomb Donetsk every day but you can’t bomb Berlin? Why aren’t they being destroyed? Let’s change our doctrine by allowing a preemptive nuclear strike,” Solovyov said.

“What are we waiting for? Can’t we finally carry out a strike against London?” he said.

He, then, shouted at his own team members when his radio program, which was also being broadcast via a stream, went off air.

The TV presenter has often made comments that have caught the attention of Russia media watchers. He has supported the war on Ukraine which Russia calls a ‘military operation to de-Nazify the country’.

The war which began on February 24, will soon enter its one-year mark. Several thousand soldiers on both sides have died due to the war and millions have been displaced in eastern Ukraine.

(with inputs from the Daily Beast and the Newsweek)

