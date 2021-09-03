Why Change of Guard in Afghanistan is Likely to Spell Trouble for Terror Group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan

Nearly a two weeks after their violent takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Friday finalised their new government in the war-torn country. While the hardliners are under intense international scrutiny over their vow to rule Afghans with greater tolerance, especially on women’s rights, their comeback is being considered a shot in the arm for multiple terror groups, including, Tehreek-Taliban-Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistan Taliban that has been emboldened by the development.

But the change of guard in Afghanistan will weaken the terror outfit, as it will not have any safe havens across the border now, sources in Pakistan told News18.

Sources said Pakistan has recently handed over a list of “most wanted terrorists” linked to the TTP to Taliban leader Akhundzada, and sought action. Sources in Pakistan government said that Pakistan forces may now strike across the border — on TTP camps — if required.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan had also released a statement on behalf of its emir Noor Wali in which he congratulated the Afghan Taliban and renewed his pledge to Afghan Taliban emir Haibatullah Akhundzada.

In the new Taliban government, a ‘Shura’ or religious council will control and run the executive powers of the nation, top Taliban sources told CNN-News18 on Friday. This ‘Shura’ will comprise of Taliban elders and other ethnic groups, and women will not be a part of this Council, the sources said.

The Islamists face the enormous challenge of shifting gears from insurgent group to governing power, days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war.

The new rulers have pledged to be more accommodating than during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, which also came after years of conflict — first the Soviet invasion of 1979, and then a bloody civil war.

That first regime was notorious for its brutal interpretation of sharia law, and its treatment of women, who were forced behind closed doors, deprived of access to school and work, and denied freedom of movement.

Now, all eyes are on whether the Taliban can deliver a cabinet capable of managing a war-wracked economy and honour the movement’s pledges of a more “inclusive" government.

