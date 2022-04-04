Why Is Mariupol Central To Russia’s Military Operation In Ukraine?

Russian forces in Ukraine carrying out their so-called ‘military operation’ have changed their tactics towards the end of March. The objectives are now to concentrate on liberating Donbass and establishing Russian dominance throughout eastern and southeastern Ukraine through Crimea and the so-called republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

What stands in the way of Russian ambitions is the coastal city of Mariupol.

Mariupol has borne the brunt of Russian attacks since the onset of the so-called ‘military operation’. A recent attempt to evacuate civilians by the Red Cross was halted due to alleged strikes by the Russian forces. The question arises why is Russia keen on capturing Mariupol and were the objectives rearranged to accommodate the takeover of the coastal city.

According to Bloomberg columnist Leonid Bershidskiy, Mariupol is necessary to the Russian objective as it is the only port city which is close to the so-called republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia deems it necessary to build a land bridge between Crimean peninsula and the so-called republics.

Advertisement

Mairupol is also one of the most strategically important cities of Ukraine. The city is home to Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, which has neo-Nazis and white supremacists in its ranks, and Russia would want to justify its ‘so-called’ military operation by capturing the neo-Nazis in the Azov Battalion’s ranks.

The destruction of the city also will deal a major blow to Ukraine’s economic strength. The iron and steelworks, heavy machinery manufacturing, and ship repairs as well as is home to Ukraine’s largest steel plants. Mariupol’s port is necessary for Ukraine to export its grain, iron and steel, and heavy machinery.

History and propaganda are also involved in the fight to grab Mariupol. Russian president Vladimir Putin refers to the region along the coast as Novorossiya, specifically the territory stretching across eastern and southern Ukraine along the Black Sea. Andrii Ianitskyi of the Kyiv School of Economics, told the Guardian that for Putin, the area has historical significance which is why he would be adamant to capture the city.

Russia, according to General Sir Richard Barrons - former commander of UK Joint Forces Command who spoke to news agency BBC, said that if Mariupol is seized 80% of Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline would be taken over by Russia which will further isolate it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.