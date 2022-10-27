Why is Zara Under Fire in Israel? News18 Explains As Spanish Fashion Giant Faces Boycott Calls

Spanish fashion retailer Zara is facing boycott calls in Israel, while some are even setting fire to clothes bought from the fast-fashion giant. Many Arab Israelis have taken to Twitter to post videos, in which they are burning Zara clothes with the hashtag #boycottZara after a franchise owner from the country hosted a campaign event for far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Ben-Gvir, the Jewish Power party leader, is well known for his anti-Arab rhetoric and has dozens of charges of hate speech against Arabs. Relations between Israeli Jews and the Arab minority in the country have long been strained. Arabs make up 21 per cent of Israel’s population.

Calling Zara “fascist” over franchise owner Joey Schwebel’s links to Ben-Gvir, the mayor of Arab-majority town of Rahat, Fayez Abu Sahiban, also joined the protest, as per local media reports.

How did it all begin?

Israelis started calling for a boycott of Zara after the head of the retailer’s local franchise hosted a campaign event for prominent far-right election candidate Itamar Ben-Gvir. The chairman of Trimera Brands, which is a fashion distributor holding the franchise of Zara in Israel, hosted a roundtable with the ultranationalist politician at his home last week.

According to a report published by Times of Israel, Trimera Brands chairman Joey Schwebel – who holds Canadian and Israeli citizenship – hosted Ben-Gvir at his house in the city of Ra’anana in central Israel on October 20.

Trimera is operating 24 Zara stores in Israel and 1,800 globally. Zara is originally owned by Spain’s Inditex, which has not yet made a comment on the developments. Representatives for Schwebel and Zara described the event as private, declining further comment, as stated by Reuters.

Many Israeli politicians also joined the protest with Labor Party leader and transportation minister Merav Michaeli saying she will no longer shop at Zara in Israel.

Fayez Abu Souhaiban, mayor of Arab-majority town Rahat in southern Israel, slammed Zara in a video circulated on social media. “We have to burn these clothes and I call on fellow citizens to boycott this company,” he said, as he set a Zara item ablaze.

Why is this an issue?

The protests are taking place ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections, which will be held on November 1. Ben-Gvir has been gaining in strength and is poised for a win on a number of seats, which could catapult the nationalist alliance to being the third-largest bloc in parliament.

According to Reuters, recent opinion polls suggest a joint ticket of Ben-Gvir’s party and other factional parties will win 12-14 of parliament’s 120 seats in the election. This will turn the 46-year-old politician into a potential kingmaker of a future conservative coalition and, in turn, could worsen long-strained ties between Israeli Jews and the Arab minority.

Who is Itamar Ben-Gvir?

Ben-Gvir has called out the left for targeting Schwebel’s “political background”. He said the franchise owner faced “a boycott based on his political background”. “That’s the real face of the left,” the candidate told Israel’s Ynet Radio.

Ben-Gvir, who is well known for his anti-Arab rhetoric, regularly turns up at hotspots in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He lives in a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

According to AFP, the far-right leader had campaigned for the extremist Kach movement that was outlawed in 1994 as a “terrorist” organisation after supporter Baruch Goldstein massacred 29 Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News here