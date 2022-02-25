Why Ukraine? Curiosity Follows Concern for Indian Students Stranded Amid Russian Invasion

Hundreds of Indian students have made desperate appeals to the government to facilitate a safe return from Ukraine that has been plunged in war following a full-scale invasion by Russia.

Several videos have surfaced on social media in which stranded students urged Indian authorities to make arrangements for their return. In one such video, students with their packed bags were seen standing outside the Indian embassy, waiting for response from the officials. In Suma city, nearly 50 miles from the Russian border, around 400 Indian students have taken shelter in a basement after Russian forces took control of the northeastern city.

In India, concern for the students is accompanied by a burning curiosity – why Ukraine? While US, western Europe, Australia and even China have been preferred higher education destinations for young Indians for decades, the war in Ukraine has brought to light the recent phenomenon of Indian students preferring to study in the eastern European nation that was part of the Soviet Union.

Most Indian students in Ukraine are enrolled in medical courses, and a smaller group has opted for engineering courses. The most sought-after medical school in the country is Kharkiv National Medical University, around 480km from capital Kyiv. The medical colleges in Ukraine are recognised by the World Health Organization and their degrees are valid in India as they are recognized by the Indian Medical Council.

After securing an MBBS seat, Chennaveeresh from Devasaguru village of Raichur district in Karnataka left for Ukraine on October 4, 2021. His father, a farmer in the village, remembers the date well as he had sent his son off hoping to see him back with a ‘Dr’ prefix after six years.

“He scored well in PUC. His senior from college had gone to Ukraine and he planned with the same guidance. Chennaveeresh is my youngest son. When he said this is what he wanted to do, we agreed,” says Sambashiva, Chennaveeresh’s father. Chennaveeresh is now among hundreds of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

Speaking to News18.com over a WhatsApp call, he said: “Getting into this college wasn’t as difficult. I had scored 73% in 2nd PUC and secured 370th place in NEET. There’s a basic entrance test in Ukraine which is very easy to crack. I am studying in Kharkiv Medical College which is a private institution. It costs Rs 5 lakh per year, including college fee, hostel and other expenses. There are students who spend more, but this is the sufficient amount. Our personal effort is more in medical courses and teaching is in English. Catching up was never an issue. Moreover, lots of students from across India and Karnataka are here.”

MBBS in Ukraine is a six-year course – five years in college and one year as house surgeon, just like in India. Speaking about the situation post the Russian invasion, Chennaveeresh said: “Tension picked up just from yesterday. Let’s see what happens.”

Pooran Chandrashekar is another Karnataka native currently studying in Ukraine. His parents Chandrashekar and Rajeshwari live with his 12-year-old brother Lochan in Tunga Nagar near Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru. Pooran had scored 95% in PUC and was a student of ASC College Vijayanagar. He had qualified in NEET, but due to the Covid-19 situation, he feared losing a year. That’s when his parents decided to send him to Ukraine.

“Pooran has wanted to join the Army since he was a child. But he is physically not that sturdy. Hence, he chose another way. He decided to study medicine, do his specialisation and then join Army. He was very clear about his goal. My husband works in a senior position in an MNC and did extensive research for six months on which country would be the best for Pooran’s higher studies,” says Poorna’s mother Rajeshwari.

“After so many consultations and calculations, we zeroed in on Ukraine. It is cost-effective and the quality of education is also very good. Until yesterday, we were all very happy. My son and his friends were actually enjoying their life in Kharkiv,” she adds.

Several parents have pointed that it is the cost that encouraged them to send their children to Ukraine to study medicine. It costs roughly Rs 13 to 14 lakh in the first year since residential card, visa, agency fee and travel expenses add to the college and accommodation expenses. Second year onwards, the cost comes down to Rs 5 to 6 lakh per year since tuition fee and accommodation are the main expenses. Medical students generally opt for 10-year visa as they plan to continue their Masters there.

After education in Ukraine, the students are required to take up a bridge course-exam called NEXT (National Exit Test) and can start their practice in India after that.

In a fresh advisory on Thursday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters.

It said the embassy is in touch with establishments to house Indian students who are stranded without a place to stay in Kyiv. “We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros,” it said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has put out the following 24×7 helplines to get in touch with the Indian embassy in Kyiv:

+38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170

