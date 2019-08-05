Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Why was UN Created?' Irked by India's Move on Kashmir, Shahid Afridi Calls for US Mediation

Afridi’s reaction comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
'Why was UN Created?' Irked by India's Move on Kashmir, Shahid Afridi Calls for US Mediation
File photo of Shahid Afridi.
New Delhi: Hours after the Narendra Modi government passed a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to abolish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi hit out at the United Nations (UN) for its silence on the matter and sought the intervention of the United States.

The former Pakistani skipper advocated for Kashmiris' due rights as guaranteed by the UN resolution. He said the unprovoked aggression, crimes being committed in Kashmir must be noted.

The government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.

Afridi has been vocal about his views on Kashmir, going to the extent of proposing an independent Kashmir.

He also said in his tweet that ‘unprovoked aggression and crimes in Kashmir against humanity must be noted.” He also appealed to the US President to take a role in mediating the ‘dispute’.

Afridi speaking to the students earlier in London had said, "I say Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir. Don't give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die."

"Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir. It can't even manage its four provinces. The big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful," Afridi said while speaking to students in London.

