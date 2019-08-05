'Why was UN Created?' Irked by India's Move on Kashmir, Shahid Afridi Calls for US Mediation

New Delhi: Hours after the Narendra Modi government passed a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to abolish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi hit out at the United Nations (UN) for its silence on the matter and sought the intervention of the United States.

The former Pakistani skipper advocated for Kashmiris' due rights as guaranteed by the UN resolution. He said the unprovoked aggression, crimes being committed in Kashmir must be noted.

Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 5, 2019

The government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.

Afridi has been vocal about his views on Kashmir, going to the extent of proposing an independent Kashmir.

He also said in his tweet that ‘unprovoked aggression and crimes in Kashmir against humanity must be noted.” He also appealed to the US President to take a role in mediating the ‘dispute’.

Afridi speaking to the students earlier in London had said, "I say Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir. Don't give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die."

"Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir. It can't even manage its four provinces. The big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful," Afridi said while speaking to students in London.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.