GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Wife of ex-Malaysian PM Arrested by Anti-Graft Agency

Her husband Najib Razak has been hit with a string of charges including corruption and money laundering.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wife of ex-Malaysian PM Arrested by Anti-Graft Agency
Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Loading...
Kuala Lumpur: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister, was arrested Wednesday by the country's anti-graft agency over a multi-billion-dollar scandal.

"Rosmah has been arrested," her lawyer K. Kumaraendran told AFP after she was questioned at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Her husband Najib Razak has been hit with a string of charges including corruption and money laundering.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...