English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wife of ex-Malaysian PM Arrested by Anti-Graft Agency
Her husband Najib Razak has been hit with a string of charges including corruption and money laundering.
Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Loading...
Kuala Lumpur: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister, was arrested Wednesday by the country's anti-graft agency over a multi-billion-dollar scandal.
"Rosmah has been arrested," her lawyer K. Kumaraendran told AFP after she was questioned at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Her husband Najib Razak has been hit with a string of charges including corruption and money laundering.
"Rosmah has been arrested," her lawyer K. Kumaraendran told AFP after she was questioned at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Her husband Najib Razak has been hit with a string of charges including corruption and money laundering.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos Rue Missed Chances as FC Pune City Take Deserving Draw
- Barcelona a Top Side, Must Play As a Team During Difficult Days: Javier Saviola
- Mi Home Security Camera 360 Review: Keeping an Eye on Your Home, no Complications
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...