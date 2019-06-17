Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wife of Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Urges Donald Trump to Help Her Husband

Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is facing financial misconduct charges and has said that he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing 'backstabbing' former colleagues of conspiring to oust him as Nissan chairman.

Reuters

Updated:June 17, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wife of Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Urges Donald Trump to Help Her Husband
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn with his wife Carole Ghosn. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

London: The wife of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn urged US President Donald Trump to raise her husband's case with Japan's prime minister at a summit of world leaders later this month.

"I'd like President Trump to speak to Prime Minister Abe about fair conditions, fair trial conditions and to let me speak to my husband and also to respect this presumption of innocence until proven guilty," Beirut-born Carole Ghosn, who has a US passport, told the BBC.

Shinzo Abe is due to host other leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) economies in the Japanese city of Osaka on June 28-29.

Carlos Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, is facing financial misconduct charges and has said that he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing "backstabbing" former colleagues of conspiring to oust him as Nissan chairman.

Carole Ghosn said she had not spoken to her husband since he was re-arrested on April 4 before being released on bail three weeks later.

"They told him one of the bail conditions, the restrictions, is he isn't allowed to speak to me or talk to me, which I find inhumane," she said. "All of this could have been dealt with internally within the company. This didn't need to go this far and on top of it my husband is innocent and time will prove the truth."

In April Carole Ghosn called on the French government to do more to help her husband.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram