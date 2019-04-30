English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to be Sentenced for UK Bail Violation on Wednesday
Julian Assange could face a 12-month prison sentence for the violation, although time already served in prison may be taken into account.
Julian Assange is removed from Ecuadorian embassy in London. (Video grab)
Loading...
London: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces sentencing in London on Wednesday for breaching his bail conditions, the whistleblowing site and a court official said.
Assange could face a 12-month prison sentence for the violation, although time already served in prison may be taken into account.
The 47-year-old, who was arrested earlier this month after spending seven years holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London, is due to appear in person at Southwark Crown Court for the hearing, a court official said.
Assange, who took refuge in the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden on rape accusations, was arrested on April 11 after Quito terminated his asylum.
WikiLeaks exposed everything from US military secrets to tax evasion by the wealthy.
He is also wanted for computer hacking in the United States and faces an initial extradition hearing on Thursday, although the process could last for months or even years.
Assange could face a 12-month prison sentence for the violation, although time already served in prison may be taken into account.
The 47-year-old, who was arrested earlier this month after spending seven years holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London, is due to appear in person at Southwark Crown Court for the hearing, a court official said.
Assange, who took refuge in the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden on rape accusations, was arrested on April 11 after Quito terminated his asylum.
WikiLeaks exposed everything from US military secrets to tax evasion by the wealthy.
He is also wanted for computer hacking in the United States and faces an initial extradition hearing on Thursday, although the process could last for months or even years.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pranksters Turn MIT Campus into Captain America Grounds, Chris Evans Calls Act 'Very Cool'
- Rishi Kapoor Almost Cancer Free, to Be Back in Mumbai Soon, Confirms Randhir Kapoor
- Inspired by Squids, Scientists Create Fabric That Adjusts to Body Temperature
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Ajax Amsterdam, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- Oldest Human Footprint Dating Back Over 15,000 Years Found in Chile
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results