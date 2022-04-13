CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » 'Will be Harshly Suppressed': Russia Says US, NATO Weapon Transports in Ukraine Are Legitimate Targets
'Will be Harshly Suppressed': Russia Says US, NATO Weapon Transports in Ukraine Are Legitimate Targets

Service members of pro-Russian troops ride an armoured personnel carrier during Ukraine-Russia conflict on the outskirts of the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said any attempts by the West to inflict significant damage on Moscow's military or its separatist allies in Ukraine will be 'harshly suppressed'

Russia will view U.S. and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the TASS news agency in an interview on Wednesday. Any attempts by the West to inflict significant damage on Russia's military or its separatist allies in Ukraine will be "harshly suppressed," he added.

"We are warning that US-NATO weapons transports across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets," TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

"We are making the Americans and other Westerners understand that attempts to slow down our special operation, to inflict maximum damage on Russian contingents and formations of the DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics) will be harshly suppressed," he said.

first published:April 13, 2022, 19:25 IST