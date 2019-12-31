'Will Defend Our People': Mike Pompeo Warns Iraq after Embassy Attack in Baghdad
Both Iraqi Prime Minister and President assured Pompeo 'that they took seriously their responsibility for and would guarantee the safety and security of US personnel and property'.
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)
Washington: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraq on Tuesday that Washington will "defend its people" after supporters of pro-Iran factions breached the wall of the US embassy compound in Baghdad.
In phone calls with both Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and President Barham Saleh, Pompeo "made clear the United States will protect and defend its people, who are there to support a sovereign and independent Iraq," the State Department said in a statement.
Both Abdel Mahdi and Saleh assured Pompeo "that they took seriously their responsibility for and would guarantee the safety and security of US personnel and property," the statement said.
