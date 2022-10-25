‘Will Fix Truss’ Mistakes’, Rishi Sunak Warns UK of ‘Difficult Decisions’ in First Address as PM

Indian-origin British leader Rishi Sunak officially assumed the post of prime minister of United Kingdom on Tuesday. In his first address, Sunak promised to fix the mistakes of his predecessor Liz Truss and warned of some “difficult choices” ahead. His comments came in as UK struggles to tackle a grave economic situation.

According to an AFP report, Sunak spoke on the steps of Downing Street after being appointed PM by King Charles III. He pointed to Truss’s “noble” aims but said some “mistakes” had been made.

“This government will have integrity, professionalism and trust. Sure some mistakes were made, but not with a bad intention. I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister to fix them and the work begins immediately,” he said.

“I will deliver as promised and I understand how difficult the time is. I understand that trust needs to be restored,” he further added.

Sunak said that during his time as chancellor he did everything he could “to protect people and businesses” through schemes such as furlough.

“I will bring the same compassion to the challenges we face today. I will not leave the next generation with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves. I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you,” he added.

Sunak said he understands he has work to do to restore trust after all that has happened. “I’m not daunted,” Sunak says, adding that he knows of the pressure of the high office and hopes he can live up to its demands, BBC reported.

Rishi Sunak was the third person in seven weeks to assume the post of UK PM and the first person of Indian origin to do so. He is a practisingHindu with Punjabi roots. He took over after Liz Truss resigned from the post, with his Conservative Party floundering in the polls and daunting challenges ahead.

Departing Downing Street a little before, Truss wished Sunak “every success” and said she remained “more convinced than ever” that Britain needed to be “bold” in confronting the challenges it faced.

After his appointment as PM, former PM Boris Johnson also congratulated him. “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support,” Johnson tweeted.

