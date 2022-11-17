Will Michelle Obama Run for US President in 2024? Here's What She Said

Days after the US midterm elections, parties have already started gearing up for the 2024 Presidential elections. Both the Democrats and Republicans are readying themselves for the big fight, especially when the midterm elections showed mixed results.

Former President Donald Trump has already announced his presidential bid on Tuesday from the Republican Party. President Joe Biden has said that he intends to seek another term, but he will announce his decision next year.

Amid all the news and developments in US politics, former first lady Michelle Obama was recently asked if she would run for president or not.

As Michelle Obama has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017, she has been often asked whether she would run for the president.

Michelle responded to the question by saying that she “detests” being asked if she would ever consider running for the top post herself. “No,” Michelle Obama reportedly said.

This isn’t the first time that she was asked the question. She has expressed her desire to remain away from politics. “It’s not something that I’m interested in, or would ever do — ever,” she said earlier in 2018.

Michelle Obama said that Joe Biden is doing a great job, but stopped short of endorsing him for a second term in White House.

“You know, I, I – I will have to see. It’s a personal decision that he and his family have to make. Probably, if I hadn’t been through it, I would feel more cavalier about opining on it. But I know it’s a personal call and I don’t want to be one of the millions of people weighing in on what he should do, he and Jill should do,” she said.

