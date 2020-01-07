Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Will Not be Party to Regional Conflict': Pakistan Distances Itself from US-Iran Conflict

Pakistan had on Sunday reaffirmed its resolve not to become a part of any conflict in the region and renewed its offer for mediating in the Middle East crisis, Dawn news reported.

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Will Not be Party to Regional Conflict': Pakistan Distances Itself from US-Iran Conflict
File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed that Islamabad would not become party to the ongoing US-Iran conflict that heightened after the death of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone attack last week.

Addressing the Senate on Monday, Qureshi said that according to regional experts, the repercussions of Soleimani' death could be more severe than the 2011 raid that killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and the 2019 killing of Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Dawn news reported.

"I decided to contact the important foreign ministers of the region. Yesterday (Sunday) I talked in detail with the Iranian Foreign Minister and presented Pakistan's stance on the incident and gained information from him," he said. "The situation in the Middle East is very sensitive, fluid and concerning."

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan "does not support any unilateral action and is against the use of force as it never resolves matters". "Pakistan backs principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN charter," he said, adding that Pakistan urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint. "Pakistan's soil will not be used against any other state," Qureshi said, adding that Islamabad "will not be party to this regional conflict".

Pakistan had on Sunday reaffirmed its resolve not to become a part of any conflict in the region and renewed its offer for mediating in the Middle East crisis, Dawn news reported.

The offer was formally conveyed by Qureshi during the telephonic conversation with his counterparts from Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram