Will Resign If Imran Khan Doesn’t Test Positive for Cocaine and Ice, Declares Pak Interior Minister

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has declared he would resign from the post if ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s blood test doesn’t reveal cocaine abuse.

Vowing to get the former PM arrested for dragging Pakistan to the precipice of financial default and ruin, Sanaullah Khan alleged that Imran Khan was addicted to “cocaine and ice”, the latter being a reference to crystal meth.

Daring Imran Khan to undergo a blood test, he said: “If cocaine doesn’t come out, I will resign… Imran Khan has tried everything possible to make Pakistan default. Shaukat Tareen (former finance minister) tried to make Pakistan default on Imran’s instructions.”

This is not the first time Imran Khan has been accused of drug abuse. His ex-wife Reham Khan’s bombshell book in 2018 had alleged that she caught the PTI chief snorting coke in their bathroom.

“The typical day’s cocktail would generally consist of half an ecstasy tablet and one or two lumps of coke, followed by two to three sedatives at night. It wasn’t until the last month that he started hiding the dispenser in his jacket pockets… It appeared that Imran was doing about six grams a night,” the book had claimed.

Imran Khan is currently embroiled in cases linked to protests outside the election commission, alleged illegal funding and corruption.

The PTI leadership had last year asked party workers to stage protests across the country, including near the Election Commission of Pakistan, after Imran Khan was disqualified over hiding details of party funding.

In October, the police launched a case under the anti-terrorism laws and the former premier was on interim bail in the case. Earlier this week, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court rejected Khan’s bail for failing to attend the court hearing of the case.

The judge ordered that Khan should appear, stating that the court cannot give any relief to a “powerful person” like Khan which is not given to a common person.

Finally, the judge refused to extend the interim bail, leaving the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year, vulnerable to police arrest.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court barred a banking court from passing any direction on Khan’s bail plea in the Federal Investigation Agency’s prohibited funding case against the PTI.

Last year, the country’s election commission in the funding case against the PTI ruled that the party had received prohibited funding. Later, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Khan and other party leaders as signatories/beneficiaries of the PTI account where the funds were parked.

Khan has been facing a raft of cases and once he jokingly remarked that the only case he was not booked so far was the “crime of dipping rusk in tea before eating them”.

