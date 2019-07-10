English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Will Soon Be Increased, Substantially': Donald Trump Warns Iran of More Stringent Sanctions
Trump accused Iran of violating the 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration.
US President Donald Trump (Reuters).
Washington: President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that sanctions against Iran would soon be "increased substantially" after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.
"Iran has long been secretly 'enriching,' in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration," Trump said on Twitter.
"Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!" Iran announced on Monday it had surpassed 4.5 per cent uranium enrichment -- above the 3.67 per cent limit under the accord -- though still far below the 90 per cent necessary for military purposes.
