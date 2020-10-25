News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Will Vote to Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Says Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski

Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski says she’ll vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Confirmation hearing had begun for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as GOP pushes Trumps nominee before election. If confirmed, the 48-year-old appeals court judge would fill the seat of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

Ginsburg's replacement by Barrett, a conservative, would shift the balance on the court significantly right, from 5-4 in favor of conservatives to 6-3. Here are 5 things to know about her:


