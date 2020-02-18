English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Will Win Battle Against Coronavirus, Says Chinese Envoy

China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (L). (Image: PTI)

  February 18, 2020
New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Tuesday asserted that China has put in place multi-level control and prevention mechanisms and will win the battle against coronavirus.

The envoy said China has allocated RMB 80 billion to contain the disease and the government has sufficient resources and policy tools to cope with economic fluctuations following the epidemic.

He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, is coming down.

"China has full confidence that it will win the battle against coronavirus epidemic," he told reporters.

He added that the outbreak has not been able to impact the strong fundamentals of China's strong economy.

The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year, has spread to more than 72,000 people and killed 1,900 in China.

