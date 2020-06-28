'Will Win This Election Big': Trump Exudes Confidence of Getting Re-elected, Says Majority With Him

US President Donald Trump on Sunday exuded the confidence of winning the November 3 election, claiming that the vast silent majority is with him.

The president's tweet came as his Democratic rival Joe Biden has been beating Trump in recent polls.

Fox News polls released on Thursday found Biden leading Trump in several swing states, including a 9-point lead in Florida. The Fox News polls also found Trump neck-and-neck with Biden in Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

Biden is leading Trump by more than nine points nationally, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls.

"THE VAST SILENT MAJORITY IS ALIVE AND WELL!!! We will win this Election big," Trump said in a tweet Sunday morning.

"Nobody wants a low IQ person in charge of our country, and sleepy Joe is definitely a low IQ person!" Trump said.

Biden did not respond to Trump's tweet, but his party leader Nancy Pelosi appearing on a Sunday talk show insisted that it is very important to defeat Trump in the November presidential elections.

However, she cautioned against being overconfident given that Biden is now leading all the polls.

"I do believe that we have to put one day in front of another. I take nothing for granted. think 128 days, no wasted time. No underutilised resources and no regrets the day after the election," Pelosi told ABC News.