Winter Storm Could Bring Several Inches Of Snow

DES MOINES, Iowa: A strong winter storm began making its way across the Upper Midwest Tuesday, creating treacherous travel conditions and spurring warnings urging people to stay off the roads.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed for several hours in both directions after numerous accidents, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation warned people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Conditions remain hazardous & we anticipate they will remain so all day Tuesday. Please avoid travel,” the department said on Twitter.

Police in Omaha reported several accidents blamed on slick roads. Some parts of Nebraska had already seen 3 inches (8 centimeters) of snow by mid-morning, and the area near Creston, Iowa, already had 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow.

Heavy snowfall of up to a foot (30 centimeters), and perhaps more in some spots, was forecast in parts of Iowa, where the state Department of Transportation urged people to delay travel plans. The department’s road conditions map showed most highways in the western part of the state covered or partly covered with snow by midday Tuesday.

Travel conditions are likely to go downhill all day/night, the Iowa department said on Twitter. If you must travel in the impacted areas, buckle up, slow down and allow plenty of space between vehicles.

Wisconsin was also bracing for up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow in some areas. The forecast called for 3 to 6 inches of snow in the Milwaukee area.

AccuWeather said parts of southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, northern Missouri and southern Iowa could see ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch, which could weigh down power lines and branches and cause power outages.

In Topeka, morning snow was expected to give way to freezing rain before eventually becoming rain.

In the Kansas City area, light snow on Tuesday morning resulted in several accidents. Among them were several rollover wrecks on the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said roads were mostly or partly covered with snow in the northern third of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor