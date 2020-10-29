Next Story
Winter Will Be Hard with Coronavirus, But it Will End, Angela Merkel Says
German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask as she arrives for a meeting of the upper house of the German legislative in Berlin on Friday. (AP)
This winter will be hard, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told legislators on Thursday after outlining to them dozens of measures aimed at controlling surging coronavirus infection numbers.
- Reuters BERLIN
This winter will be hard, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told legislators on Thursday after outlining to them dozens of measures aimed at controlling surging coronavirus infection numbers, but she added that it would eventually end.
"The winter will be hard,” she said. ”Four long, hard months. But it will end.”