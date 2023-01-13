Wisconsin, North Carolina Join 18 Other US States in Banning TikTok

Wisconsin and North Carolina joined several other US states to ban TikTok from government devices on Thursday. They cited cybersecurity risks posed by the social media app built by Chinese tech company ByteDance.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said that it is important to protect state information technology from foreign countries who have perpetuated cyber attacks against the US.

“It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States. Protecting North Carolina from cyber threats is vital to ensuring the safety, security, privacy, and success of our state and its people,” Cooper said in a statement, according to the Hill.

The state has also banned WeChat, another Chinese instant messaging platform and also indicated that a ban on other Chinese apps could also follow as these applications pose “unacceptable cybersecurity risks.”

Democrat governor of Wisconsin Tony Evers ordered a division of the Wisconsin state government to evaluate and identify other platforms and vendors who pose a threat to the state’s cyber structure other than TikTok.

Evers said that newer, evolved technologies will continue to pose threats to privacy, safety and security. He said that the new order will ensure that authorities continue to remain vigilant about new technologies and coordinate with the new division with regard to cybersecurity issues facing Wisconsin.

These two states along with 20 other states in the US have banned TikTok from official devices over the cybersecurity concerns. Employees working for the federal government are also barred from using the social media platform on government devices after the Biden administration included this directive in its omnibus spending package.

Republican lawmaker Mike Gallagher, a China hawk in the US Congress, earlier this month told NBC: “It’s highly addictive and destructive and we’re seeing troubling data about the corrosive impact of constant social media use, particularly on young men and women here in America. We have to ask whether we want the CCP to control what’s on the cusp of becoming the most powerful media company in America.”

Gallagher said that the app is the equivalent of “digital fentanyl.”

