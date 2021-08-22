Two brothers from Jacksonville city in Florida lost their lives to the coronavirus infection within 12 hours of each other. Both Aaron Jaggi (35) and Free Jaggi (41), who lived with their mother Lisa Brandon, had not taken the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a report by News4Jax.

As per the report, Brandon said that she believes her sons would not have died if they had gotten their vaccine shots. “They wouldn’t have gotten it as bad. I wish I could have made them do it. And now it’s too late," she said.

She now hopes that her story will urge others to get vaccinated.

Brandon, Aaron, and Free contracted Covid in late July. While Brandon, who had taken the Moderna vaccine, got better, the brothers were hospitalised and eventually put on ventilator support after they developed double pneumonia. Free died on August 12, followed by Aaron just hours later on August 13.

With Aaron and Free’s deaths, Brandon has now lost all her sons. Her other son, David, had died five years ago and now Brandon has to move out of her house because she shared rent with her sons.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare," Brandon said. “The only reason I’m doing this is to put the word out to please get vaccinated."

Florida, on Saturday, became the third state in the U.S. to reach 3 million cases of Covid-19, a total surpassed by only 15 countries in the world. The state’s death toll also increased to a new seven-day record high over the past week, according to reports.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here