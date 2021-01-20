PM Modi Congratulates Biden-Harris, Says Committed to Working With New US President

As Joe Biden took oath as the 46th president of the United States of America bringing an end to Donald Trump's turbulent four years in office, and Kamala Harris created history by becoming the first woman vice president of America, wishes poured in from India.

Congratulating the duo for heralding a new chapter in the USA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to working with the new US President ‘to strengthen India-US strategic partnership’.

“My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security."

"The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights,” the PM tweeted.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu echoed Modi's sentiments. "Congratulations & best wishes to Joe Biden & Kamala Harris on being sworn in as President & Vice President of USA. India-US ties are based on many shared values & I'm sure that partnership between the two nations will get further cemented in coming years," he said in a tweet.

"Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris.#InaugurationDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2021

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter: "Hope under the great leadership of President

@JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris, America & American democracy will take a new stride."