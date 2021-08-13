With 1,500 Indians Still in Afghanistan, India Issues 4th Security Alert; US, UK, Germany Also Call Back Citizens

Amid raging Taliban offensive in Afghanistan, India on Thursday issued an advisory — its fourth in less than two months — asking its nationals to strictly adhere to the steps announced earlier. The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan stated that precautions and security measures outlines in the earlier advisories remain valid and that Indian nationals must follow the guidelines in toto.

Security Advisory for Indian Nationals in Afghanistan@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/SMKc7uAfl8— India in Afghanistan (@IndianEmbKabul) August 12, 2021

The embassy in its earlier security advisory had asked all Indian nationals and professionals operating in Afghanistan to immediately leave for India. There are around 1,500 Indians still in Afghanistan.

“As violence in many parts of Afghanistan has escalated, commercial air travel services to many provinces and cities are getting discontinued. All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to Indian before commercial air services are discontinued to their place PF stay/visit in Afghanistan”, stated the third security advisory issued by Indian Embassy in Kabul earlier this week.

The embassy also stressed that the Indian media need to take extra precaution during ground reporting, mentioning a “recent traffic incident” — in an apparent reference to the murder of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui by the Taliban while he was on duty.

“It is therefore advised that the members of the Indian media should take additional security measures for their stay and movements inside Afghanistan, including tying up of interviews and planned coverage before arrival in Afghanistan…” read the advisory.

The Taliban have captured more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week, the latest being the city of Ghazni on Thursday. The US intelligence has warned that Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, a few hours drive away, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days.

Tens and thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced as a result of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

Besides India, the US, UK and Germany also issued similar advisories, asking their nationals to immediately return home.

US’ security advisory

Urging its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately using available commercial flight options, the US on Thursday issued a notice that was uploaded on the website of the US Embassy in Kabul. “The US Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options,” a notice on the embassy’s website said, and warned Americans about the capability of the mission at this time in serving citizens.

“Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the notice said. The United States on April 27 ordered government employees out of its embassy in Kabul if their work could be done elsewhere, citing increasing violence in the city.

State Department spokesman Ned Price earlier this week said the official posture of the embassy has not changed, when answering questions about whether an evacuation of the embassy is more likely.

But he added that Washington was evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis.

UK’s SOS for its citizens

The British embassy in Kabul has also put out a similar advisory, asking its citizens to convey their departure plans. The embassy also tweeted helplines for the purpose.

“Reminder: British nationals should call the Embassy on +93 (0) 700 102 000 and select ‘Consular services for British nationals’ immediately to confirm their departure plans The British Embassy remains open, and continues to provide support to the government of Afghanistan.

Reminder: British nationals should call the Embassy on +93 (0) 700 102 000 and select “Consular services for British nationals” immediately to confirm their departure plansThe British Embassy remains open, and continues to provide support to the government of 🇦🇫 — UK in Afghanistan (@UKinAfghanistan) August 12, 2021

Germany’s advisory

Germany also urged its citizens on Thursday to leave Afghanistan on scheduled flights as soon as they can due to the deteriorating security situation. “German nationals on the ground are strongly urged to take opportunities to leave the country on scheduled flights as soon as possible,” the Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The defence minister on Monday rejected calls for Berlin to send soldiers back to Afghanistan after the insurgents took Kunduz, the city where German troops were deployed for a decade.

(With Reuters inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here